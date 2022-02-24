Nexa Resources to redeem senior notes due 2023

Feb. 24, 2022 5:27 PM ETNexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) announced the early redemption and cancellation of all outstanding 4.625% senior notes due 2023.
  • The total principal amount of the Notes as of today is US$ 128.47M
  • The notes will be redeemed on March 28, 2022 at a price equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes, and (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes to be redeemed discounted to the redemption date on a semiannual basis at the applicable Treasury Rate plus 45 basis points, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
