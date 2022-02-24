Freddie Mac January total mortgage portfolio grew at 11.2% annualized rate, lower than prior month

Freddie Mac office in Reston, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio reported an annualized growth rate of 11.2% in January, as per its latest monthly volume summary.
  • Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $43.6B in January, representing 54% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.
  • The aggregate unpaid principal balance of mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by ~$9.1B in January.
  • Single-family delinquency rate decreased from 1.12% in December to 1.06% in January while multifamily delinquency rate decreased from 0.08% in December to 0.07% in January.
  • As of January, maximum exposure to Fannie Mae-issued collateral that was included in Freddie Mac-issued re-securitizations was ~$115.4B.
  • Earlier, December total mortgage portfolio saw a 13.1% annualized growth rate.
