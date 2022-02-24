American Well down 5% after hours as 2022 revenue guidance falls below consensus

  • Shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are down 5% in post-market trading after the company's initial 2022 revenue projection came in below consensus.
  • The company is expecting revenue between $275M and $285M. Consensus was $312.16M.
  • For its Q4 2021 results, American Well (AMWL) beat on both the top and bottom lines.
  • Net loss narrowed 5% to $47.8M. Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was -$0.18 compared to -$0.21 in Q4 2020.
  • Revenue increased ~20% compared to the prior-year period to ~$72.8M.
  • Total costs and operating expenses increased ~9% to ~$120.2M.
  • American Well ended the quarter with ~$746.4M in cash.
