American Well down 5% after hours as 2022 revenue guidance falls below consensus
Feb. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ET American Well Corporation (AMWL) By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) are down 5% in post-market trading after the company's initial 2022 revenue projection came in below consensus.
- The company is expecting revenue between $275M and $285M. Consensus was $312.16M.
- For its Q4 2021 results, American Well (AMWL) beat on both the top and bottom lines.
- Net loss narrowed 5% to $47.8M. Net loss per share, basic and diluted, was -$0.18 compared to -$0.21 in Q4 2020.
- Revenue increased ~20% compared to the prior-year period to ~$72.8M.
- Total costs and operating expenses increased ~9% to ~$120.2M.
- American Well ended the quarter with ~$746.4M in cash.
