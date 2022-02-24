Granite nabs $23.8M in three contracts for North Texas Watershed upgrades
Feb. 24, 2022 5:34 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) received three contracts valued at ~$23.8M by Ellis-Prairie Soil and Water Conservation District; first contract was included in Granite's 4Q21 CAP and remaining two contracts are expected to be included in 1Q22 CAP.
- Scope of work includes the rehabilitation and upgrading of floodwater retarding structures at three sites.
- The projects are underway and are expected to be completed in October 2023.
- "Granite’s work on these contracts will continue our role of constructing important dam structures and water resource projects in North Texas," VP, Texas region Matt Shepherd commented.