Ovintiv GAAP EPS of $5.21 beats by $3.66; issues Q1 and FY22 production guidance

Feb. 24, 2022 5:35 PM ETOvintiv Inc. (OVV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ovintiv press release (NYSE:OVV): Q4 GAAP EPS of $5.21 beats by $3.66.
  • Fourth quarter cash from operating activities was $740 million, Non-GAAP Cash Flow was $741 million and capital investment totaled approximately $421 million, resulting in $320 million of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow.
  • Fourth quarter total production was approximately 508 MBOE/d, including 178 Mbbls/d of oil and condensate, 85 Mbbls/d of other NGLs and 1,476 MMcf/d of natural gas.
  • With capital investment of approximately $1.5 billion in 2022, the Company expects to maintain oil and condensate production volumes of approximately 180 to 190 Mbbls/d.
  • In the first quarter, through capital investments of $425 to $440 million, Ovintiv expects to deliver oil and condensate production of 174 to 178 Mbbls/d, other NGLs production of 77 to 81 Mbbls/d and natural gas production of 1,430 to 1,480 MMcf/d.
