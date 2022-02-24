Jasper's blood cancer therapy JSP191 shows promise in preliminary phase 1b trial data

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) reported preliminary data from a phase 1b study of JSP191 to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The data from 17 patients over the age of 60 with MDS or AML showed that JSP191, in combination with low dose radiation and fludarabine conditioning, was well tolerated in an older population with no infusion toxicities observed and no JSP191-related serious adverse events.

The regimen achieved engraftment with neutrophil recovery in all 17 patients, and clearance of measurable residual disease (MRD) in 12 of 15 patients positive for MRD at screening.

“We are pleased that JSP191 efficacy and safety results continue to demonstrate the potential to expand stem cell therapy cures to a far greater number of patients than is possible today,” said William Lis, executive chairman and CEO, Jasper.

Two MDS patients came off study: one had secondary graft failure (without relapse) at ~4 months post-allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT), and the other (MDS/EB1) had disease progression at 8 weeks post-AHCT.

The company added that 2 AML patients were removed from study: one experienced relapse at ~6 months post-HCT and one had refractory late onset Grade 3 acute GI graft-versus-host disease (GVHD); No other grade 2-4 acute GVHD events have been seen.

"As the first MDS/AML transplant study for an antibody-based conditioning regimen, we believe that these preliminary results show that JSP191 can be developed as an important option for patients and are looking forward to discussions with the FDA on the potential for a pivotal study," added Lis.