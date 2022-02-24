Pembina Pipeline GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by C$0.61, revenue of C$2.56B beats by $620M

  • Pembina Pipeline press release (NYSE:PBA): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.08 misses by C$0.61.
  • Revenue of C$2.56B (+52.4% Y/Y) beats by C$620M.
  • The company expects to deliver 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $3.35B to $3.55B. Cash flow from operating activities is expected to exceed dividend payments and the capital expenditure program.
  • The company also recently announced to allocate up to the first $200M of the excess cash flow to common share repurchases by mid-2022, representing approximately one percent of the company's common shares.
