Pembina Pipeline GAAP EPS of $0.08 misses by C$0.61, revenue of C$2.56B beats by $620M
Feb. 24, 2022 5:40 PM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pembina Pipeline press release (NYSE:PBA): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$0.08 misses by C$0.61.
- Revenue of C$2.56B (+52.4% Y/Y) beats by C$620M.
- The company expects to deliver 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $3.35B to $3.55B. Cash flow from operating activities is expected to exceed dividend payments and the capital expenditure program.
- The company also recently announced to allocate up to the first $200M of the excess cash flow to common share repurchases by mid-2022, representing approximately one percent of the company's common shares.