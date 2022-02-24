MannKind files for $50M mixed shelf offering
Feb. 24, 2022 5:44 PM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has filed for a $50M mixed shelf offering.
- The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.
- MannKind said the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including manufacturing expenses, clinical trial expenses, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, and other expenses associated with the commercialization of its inhaled insulin Afrezza.
- The offering includes common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, and warrants.
- MannKind released its Q4 2021 results after the bell in which it missed on both the top and bottom lines.