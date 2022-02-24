Ashford Non-GAAP EPS of $2.24, revenue of $133.85M

Feb. 24, 2022 5:43 PM ETAshford Inc. (AINC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ashford press release (NYSE:AINC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.24.
  • Revenue of $133.85M (+115.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $19.5 million, reflecting a 174% growth rate over the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $48.4 million, reflecting a 64% growth rate over the prior year.
  • At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had approximately $7.8 billion of gross assets under management.
  • At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s advised REITs had total net working capital of $858 million.
