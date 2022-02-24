Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a volatile session on Wall Street, with the major averages recovering from an early selling spree to finish Thursday's trading with gains. With tech stocks leading both the initial selling and the late recovery, the Nasdaq went full circle, turning an early slide of more than 3% into a gain of more than 3% by the close.

The S&P 500 ended higher by 1.5%, with the announcement of further sanctions on Russia and a U.S. promise to defend NATO members encouraging an afternoon buying spree.

Russian stocks remained among the day's worst performers, even as the broader averages rebounded. The prospect of an ongoing conflict and international isolation led to declines in stocks like Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), Telecom Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) and Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT).

While the headlines related to the Ukraine invasion drove the broader averages, some stocks remained focused on more conventional corporate news. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) both plunged on their respective quarterly results.

Meanwhile, South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) jumped on a deal to be acquired. At the same time, earnings news sparked a rally in Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Sector In Focus

While the broad stock market bounced back from the early Russia-induced losses, stocks specifically tied to the country remained sharply lower into the close. The prospect of continuing war in Ukraine and stepped-up financial sanctions weighed on Russian shares.

Russia-based tech conglomerate Yandex (YNDX), which runs a search engine and has investments in other businesses, like ride-sharing, marked one of the sector's largest decliners. The stock plunged 40% on the session -- its fifth consecutive day of losses. The stock has lost about 62% of its value in just over a week.

Telecom Veon (VEON) posted substantial losses as well, dropping by 28%. Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) retreated about 4%.

Standout Gainer

A takeover deal sent South Jersey Industries (SJI) sharply higher, with the stock spiking 40% to reach a new 52-week peak.

The New Jersey-based gas utility reached a deal to be purchased by private equity fund Infrastructure Investments Fund. The agreement calls for a purchase price of $36 per share in cash.

The company also announced earnings that met expectations, with revenue that came in above the amount analysts were predicting. The top-line figure rose 29% from last year to $1.99B.

SJI closed the session at $32.84, a gain of $9.38 on the day. The stock also set an intraday 52-week high of $33.46.

Standout Loser

Rent-A-Center (RCII) suffered colossal selling pressure following the release of its quarterly results. The news sparked a 16% decline in the stock, sending it to a new low.

The chain of furniture and appliance rental outlets reported a quarterly profit that came in well short of the amount analysts were predicting. At the same time, the firm's adjusted EBITDA dropped 22%, as delinquency and loss rates increased compared to last year, when consumers got a boost from government stimulus programs.

RCII dropped sharply at the start of trading, falling to an intraday 52-week low of $22.70. After showing an early decline of over 30%, shares cut their losses through the session, eventually closing at $29.05. This represented a slide of $5.71 on the day.

Thursday's slide added to a recent retreat, marking the stock's sixth consecutive day of declines. The stock has fallen 36% over the past month and almost 47% over the past year.

Notable New High

A stellar quarterly report sparked a massive buying spree in Lantheus (LNTH), sending shares to a fresh 52-week high. The stock rose 39% after beating expectations with its Q4 results and announcing a strong forecast.

The maker of diagnostic imaging agents reported a net loss that widened dramatically from last year. However, excluding one-time charges and other special items, the company posted a profit of $0.25 per share -- topping projections by 47%. Revenues rose nearly 38% to almost $130M.

Looking ahead, LNTH predicted Q1 revenue of $160M-$170M, exceeding the approximately $114M that analysts were predicting. For the full year, the firm targeted revenue between $685M and $710M.

LNTH closed Thursday's trading at $40.15, a gain of $11.29 on the session. The stock reached an intraday 52-week high of $41.51 earlier in the day.

After posting gains early in 2021, shares had generally traded in a range since November. All told, LNTH has more than doubled over the past year.

Notable New Low

Skillz (SKLZ) dropped nearly 20% after the eSports platform revealed disappointing quarterly results and issued downbeat guidance. The slide took the stock to a new 52-week low.

The company's net loss widened from last year, coming up short of analysts' expectations. Revenue climbed 61% from a year ago, but the total of $108.8M also failed to meet the projections of market analysts.

"We achieved a lot, but we did not accomplish all the aggressive goals we had set for 2021," the company said of the quarter. Meanwhile, SKLZ predicted a revenue total for 2022 around $400M, well below the nearly $549M that analysts were targeting.

SKLZ dropped 72 cents on the day to close at $2.89. During the session, the stock also set an intraday 52-week low of $2.16.

The stock traded above $40 early last year and currently has a 52-week high of $36.50. Shares have lost more than 90% of their value over the past year.

