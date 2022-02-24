Service Properties Q4 results reflect recovery in hotel portfolio, occupancy
Feb. 24, 2022 5:48 PM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Service Partners (NASDAQ:SVC) fourth-quarter results Thursday pointed to a recovery in the REIT's hotel portfolio as extended stay occupancy improved.
- "With weekly COVID-19 cases again on the decline, we expect to benefit from a rebound in business travel in the coming quarters, particularly at our full service hotels as urban centers re-open," said President and CEO John Murray.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $118.99M jumped from $64.95M in Q4 2020. Q4 hotel EBITDA margin of 12.0% vs. -16.1% in Q4 of last year.
- Occupancy for the REIT's 303 comparable hotels were 55.9% in Q4, up from 39.9% in Q4 a year ago.
- Q4 revenue per available room of $61.64 vs. $34.83.
- Q4 hotel operating revenue of $303.50M rose from $166.8M in the year-ago period. Expenses also grew to $267.18M in Q4 from $193.3M in Q4 2020.
- Conference call on Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
