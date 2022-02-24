Service Properties Q4 results reflect recovery in hotel portfolio, occupancy

Feb. 24, 2022 5:48 PM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Towels on bed in hotel room

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Service Partners (NASDAQ:SVC) fourth-quarter results Thursday pointed to a recovery in the REIT's hotel portfolio as extended stay occupancy improved.
  • "With weekly COVID-19 cases again on the decline, we expect to benefit from a rebound in business travel in the coming quarters, particularly at our full service hotels as urban centers re-open," said President and CEO John Murray.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $118.99M jumped from $64.95M in Q4 2020. Q4 hotel EBITDA margin of 12.0% vs. -16.1% in Q4 of last year.
  • Occupancy for the REIT's 303 comparable hotels were 55.9% in Q4, up from 39.9% in Q4 a year ago.
  • Q4 revenue per available room of $61.64 vs. $34.83.
  • Q4 hotel operating revenue of $303.50M rose from $166.8M in the year-ago period. Expenses also grew to $267.18M in Q4 from $193.3M in Q4 2020.
  • Conference call on Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Service Properties Q4 FFO missed the consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.