MP Materials posts Q4 earnings beat but sales volumes decline

Feb. 24, 2022 5:37 PM ETMP Materials Corp. (MP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Large mining rock dump trucks transporting Platinum ore for processing

Sunshine Seeds/iStock via Getty Images

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) -3.1% post-market despite posting better than expected Q4 earnings and more than doubling revenues from the year-earlier quarter to nearly $100M.

Q4 net income doubled to $49M, or $0.26/share, from $24.1M, or $0.20/share, a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA quadrupled to $71.3M; production of rare earth oxides rose 10% Y/Y to 10,261 metric tons, and the company's average realized price for REOs soared 148% to $10,101/metric tonne square.

MP said the 10% increase in production volumes was due to a "modest improvement" in the efficiency of processing operations, including higher mineral recoveries and ore feed rates.

But a 6% decline in volumes sold to 9,764 metric tons was due mostly to the timing of shipments, which fluctuate Q/Q but approximate production volumes over time.

The company said FY 2021 production of 42,413 metric tons represents the highest annual primary rare earth production in U.S. history.

MP Materials shares have gained 7% during the past year but lost 10% so far in 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.