MP Materials (NYSE:MP) -3.1% post-market despite posting better than expected Q4 earnings and more than doubling revenues from the year-earlier quarter to nearly $100M.

Q4 net income doubled to $49M, or $0.26/share, from $24.1M, or $0.20/share, a year ago, and adjusted EBITDA quadrupled to $71.3M; production of rare earth oxides rose 10% Y/Y to 10,261 metric tons, and the company's average realized price for REOs soared 148% to $10,101/metric tonne square.

MP said the 10% increase in production volumes was due to a "modest improvement" in the efficiency of processing operations, including higher mineral recoveries and ore feed rates.

But a 6% decline in volumes sold to 9,764 metric tons was due mostly to the timing of shipments, which fluctuate Q/Q but approximate production volumes over time.

The company said FY 2021 production of 42,413 metric tons represents the highest annual primary rare earth production in U.S. history.

MP Materials shares have gained 7% during the past year but lost 10% so far in 2022.