Baytex Q4 results -- big beat, announces share repurchase

Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF) reported Q4 results after the close, posting a solid earnings beat, guiding production flat, and announcing plans to commence a buyback in 2022:

Earnings - Q4 net income, adjusted for impairment reversals, came in at ~26c versus street expectations for 10c; the Company generated free cash flow per share of 24c during Q4 or ~5% of the current share price.

Production - management guided to 81.5kboe/d of production in 2022 (midpoint), +0.9% versus Q4 levels of 80.8kboe/d.

Capex - the capital budget is set for $425m (midpoint) versus 2021 actual spend of $313m (+36% year on year).

Shareholders - beginning in Q2, when Management anticipates the Company will reach its $1.2b debt target, 25% of free cash flow will be allocated to a share repurchase.

As the Company reaches sustainable debt levels, they are targeting ~550m of free cash flow in 2022 at current commodity prices, or ~19% of the current market capitalization. At those levels, the Board plans to buyback ~5% of shares outstanding, on an annualized basis.

This company was delisted from the NYSE less than two years ago, and shares are up ~1,000% since that time. The performance has been nothing short of spectacular. Wall Street has clearly missed the run. Given a free cash flow yield comparable to larger peers, at historically high commodity price levels, it's unlikely the Street will change their tune on the name.