Pliant gets safety review nod to advance phase 2a trial of lung therapy at higher dose

Feb. 24, 2022 6:01 PM ETPliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Human lungs on scientific background.3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) said that following a positive independent safety review, enrollment has begun in a phase 2a trial of PLN-74809 at 320 mg dose in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a type of lung disease.
  • The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board review recommended the phase 2a trial, dubbed INTEGRIS-IPF, continue without modification and proceed to evaluate dosing at 320mg.
  • The phase 2a trial is evaluating PLN-74809 at 320 mg administered daily over at least six months, and up to 48 weeks, in ~28 patients with IPF.
  • “We are pleased that the favorable safety and tolerability profile seen with PLN-74809 to date supports the advancement of our Phase 2a program to evaluate a higher dose at a longer treatment duration,” said Pliant President and CEO Bernard Coulie.
  • PLRX +0.95% to $8.50 after hours
