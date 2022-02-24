Sangamo Therapeutics rises 5% after hours following Q4 earnings
Feb. 24, 2022 6:03 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sangamo Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SGMO) Q4 2021 beats on the top and bottom lines has propelled the stock 5% higher in after-hours trading.
- The company's net loss in the quarter narrowed ~8% to ~$37.5M. Basic and diluted net loss per share was -$0.26, compared to -$0.29 in Q4 2020.
- Revenue increased ~8% to $28M.
- Total operating expenses decreased 2% to ~$67.9M
- The company ended the year with $464.7M in cash.
- Just today, Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners issued a hold rating on Sangamo (SGMO).