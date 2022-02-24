Main Street Capital tops Q4 estimates with record investment income
Feb. 24, 2022 6:12 PM ET Main Street Capital (MAIN) By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) closed out the last quarter of 2021 on a strong note, highlighting record investment income, according to its better-than-expected Q4 results Thursday.
- MAIN stock is rising 1.4% in afterhours trading.
- Q4 interest income of $53.78M rose from $45.08M in Q4 2020. Dividend income of $21.82M in Q4 surged from $12.43M in Q4 of last year.
- As a result, Q4 total investment income of $82.16M beat the $72.47M consensus and gained from $62.50M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net asset value per share of $25.29 vs. $22.35 in Q4 2020.
- Operating expenses excluding non-cash, share-based compensation expense of $28.0M in Q4 drifted from $20.2M in Q4 2020.
- Conference call on Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Main Street Capital Declared a $0.215 per share dividend.