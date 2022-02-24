Ovintiv Q4 results - earnings miss, flat production guide, dividend +43%

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) reported Q4 results after the close, missing on earnings, but pivoting towards a flat production profile and higher shareholder returns:

Earnings - the Company posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 versus Street expectations for $1.64; the company generated $320m in free cash flow during the quarter, ~3.1% of the Company's current market capitalization.

Production - OVV guided to 2022 production of 511kboe/d versus Q4 2021 levels of 508kboe/d.

Capital - the Company guided Street to $1.5b in capital spending for 2022, flat with 2021 levels.

Shareholders - the Board raised the dividend 43% to 80c/s (~8% forward yield), and continued with the Company's share repurchase program, which has been running at ~1% of shares outstanding quarterly.

At $85 WTI and $4.50 NYMEX gas, Ovintiv (OVV) expects to generate $2.9b in free cash flow in 2022, or ~28% of the Company's market capitalization. The free cash flow profile suggests there's room for substantially higher shareholder returns later in 2022, when debt targets are reached.

The free cash flow profile at Ovintiv is competitive with any peer in the sector, globally. Furthermore, the pivot away from growth and towards shareholder returns has been rewarded by Wall Street this quarter. In addition to supporting the macro environment (NYSEARCA:USO), the strategy and results are likely to see shares higher, despite the Q4 miss.