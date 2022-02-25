SM reports Q4 results - big beat, but heavy production outlook

Oil pump on background of US dollar and RMB,

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) reported Q4 results after the close, handily beating earnings, but guiding production lower, capex higher, and allocating cash flow to the balance sheet:

  • Earnings - SM reported Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, versus Street expectations for 76c, the Company generated $260m of free cash flow in the quarter, or ~6.3% of current market capitalization.
  • Production - Management guided the Street to 2022 production volumes of 144kboe/d (midpoint), versus Q4 2021 levels of 158kboe/d, indicating an expected sequential production decline of ~9%.
  • Capital - the Company guided capex to $750m, versus 2021 spend of $675m, an 11% increase year on year.
  • Allocation - the Board plans to allocate free cash flow to the balance sheet, announcing no plans for a dividend or buyback in 2022.

SM (SM) is generally well liked across the Street; however, a 9% production decline with an 11% capex increase and no plan to return capital to shareholders may struggle to find traction. Particularly as many peers plan to provide double-digit returns to shareholders in the current operating environment.

