Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) -0.4% post-market after Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.14/share topped analyst estimates but fell well short of $0.66 reported in the year-ago quarter, while revenues slid 12% Y/Y to $244.6M, as sales volumes and averaged realized gold prices came in lower.

Q4 net loss was $43.1M, driven by higher income tax expense related to the weakening of the Turkish lira, unrealized foreign exchange gains, and impairment loss and asset writedown related to the Stratoni closure.

Q4 gold production fell 11% Y/Y to 122.5K oz., which Eldorado says was at the upper end of increased guidance, while all-in sustaining costs increased to $1,077/oz. sold from $959/oz. in the year-ago quarter; the company's averaged realized gold price was $1,776/oz. sold compared with $1,845/oz. sold a year earlier.

Eldorado guides for FY 2022 production of 460K-490K gold oz., in line with FY 2021 output of 475,850 oz., with H1 production expected to be lower than H2 due to the ramp-up of the high-pressure grinding rolls circuit at Kisladag, weather challenges in Turkey and Greece, and the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant across operations.

Earlier, Eldorado disclosed the results of the Lamaque technical study, which "clearly demonstrates the future value of Ormaque and the deeper Triangle zones and improves the NPV from the initial 2018 PFS tremendously."

Eldorado shares have shed 9% during the past year but gained 19% YTD.