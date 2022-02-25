Healthcare Realty Trust said near deal with rival Healthcare Trust of America
Feb. 24, 2022 9:42 PM ETHealthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), HTABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Health Trust of America (NYSE:HTA), which owns and operates medical-office buildings, is said in advanced discussions to combine with smaller rival Health Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a transaction with will create a combined company valued at about more than $10B.
- A cash and stock deal may be completed by early next week, according to a WSJ report. Specific details of the transaction couldn't be learned. HTA has a market cap of $6.7B, while HR has a market value of $4.7B.
- A potential deal comes after Healthcare Trust (HTA) said it was exploring options, including a potential sale, in November after activist Elliott Management has been pressuring the company to sell itself since at least October.
- Healthcare Trust (HTA) this week rescheduled its Q4 results and conference call from Tuesday until March 1.
- On Tuesday, Healthcare Realty reported Q4 FFO of $0.44 in-line, revenue of $136.4M misses by $1.24M.