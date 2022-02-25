Zendesk holders said expected to reject Momentive deal at Friday vote
Feb. 24, 2022 10:04 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN), MNTVBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shareholders are expected to reject the company's planned $4.2B purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) at a vote on Friday. Momentive shares fell 3.2% in after hours trading.
- Momentive is expected to garner enough support for its shareholders for a deal, but Zendesk is expected to fail, according to a Bloomberg report. Zendesk's inability to get enough holders to vote in favor of an acquisition will result in termination of the deal.
- Zendesk's (ZEN) planned acquisition of Momentive (MNTV) has seen opposition from several investors and leading proxy advisory firms have recommended Zendesk holders vote against the MNTV deal. Investors including Jana Partners, which is also nominating directors for Zendesk board, Neuberger Berman, TIG Advisors and Janus Henderson have publicly come out against the deal.
- Zendesk (ZEN) earlier this month rejected an "unsolicited" bid from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire Zendesk in an all-cash transaction valued between $127 and $132 per share.
- Momentive (MNTV) and Zendesk (ZEN) investors and analysts have panned the deal, and shares of Zendesk and Momentive plunged when the deal was announced in late October, which ushered in a slew of analysts downgrades.
- Bloomberg reported earlier this month that activist Legion Partners Asset Management is said preparing to nominate a slate of directors to Momentive (MNTV) board as it believes the transaction will fail.