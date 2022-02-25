Equinox Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, revenue of $381.2M; initiates FY22 production guidance

Feb. 25, 2022 12:14 AM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Equinox Gold press release (NYSE:EQX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25.
  • Revenue of $381.2M (+49.2% Y/Y).
  • Total recordable injury frequency rate of 2.92 with 3 lost-time injuries.
  • Produced 210,432 ounces of gold during the quarter; sold 212,255 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,792 per oz.
  • Total cash costs of $1,040 per oz and AISC of $1,266 per oz.
  • For 2022, the Company expects to achieve its fourth consecutive year of production growth with guidance of 625,000 to 710,000 ounces of gold, which is an increase of 11% compared to 2021 production (using the mid-point of 2022 guidance).
  • Cash costs for 2022 are estimated at $1,080 to $1,140 per oz, with AISC of $1,330 to $1,415 per oz.
  • As production increases, AISC is expected to decrease. Cash costs and AISC are expected to be approximately $1,210 and $1,540 per oz in H1 2022 and $1,025 and $1,295 per oz in H2 2022, respectively.
