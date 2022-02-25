Asia markets mostly rise after U.S. investors appear to shrug off Russia-Ukraine concerns

Feb. 25, 2022 1:10 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +1.90%. Tokyo area CPI: Headline +1.0% y/y ( expected 0.6%, prior was 0.5%)

Japan gasoline subsidy to go from 5 to 25 yen per litre from March.

Japan PM Kishida says will immediately impose sanctions against Russia.

China +0.73%.

Hong Kong -0.37%.

Australia +0.10%.

India +2.89%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 2.10% to 32373.0, S&P 500 fell 2.09% to 4133.75, while Nasdaq fell 2.48% to 13172.00.

Huge miss - New Zealand trade balance for January NZD -1082mn ( expected -500mnNZD).

New Zealand Q4 2021 real retail sales +8.6% q/q (prior -8.1%).

S&P affirms New Zealand rating 'AA+/A-1'.

S.Korea exports to rise for 16th month in Feb; CPI seen up 3.5%.

Updates on Russia's attack on Ukraine: Air raid sirens reportedly going off in Kyiv. With constant missile attacks and the threat of air attacks, it is quite a harrowing situation for those in Kyiv right now.

France will offer 300mn EUR of aid to Ukraine and military equipment.

US President Biden to meet with heads of state/government from NATO countries on Friday at 9am Washington time.

Oil prices leaped 2% as investors assessed the Russia-Ukraine conflict following a massive comeback on Wall Street overnight.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 2.84% at $95.45 per barrel in Asia trade on Friday.

The international benchmark Brent crude rose 2.85% to $101.90.

Spot gold, traditionally a safe haven in times of uncertainty, last traded at $1,913.90, up 0.57%.

U.S. futures advance. Dow Jones erased a 859-point drop to advance 92.07 points; S&P 500 gained 1.5% after falling more than 2.6%; Nasdaq rose 3.3%.

