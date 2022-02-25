BTB Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q4 results

Feb. 25, 2022 1:51 AM ETBTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BTB Real Estate Investment Trust press release (OTC:BTBIF): Q4 Revenue of $26.79M (+19.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.54M.
  • Recurring FFO of 11.0 ¢ per unit compared to 9.9 ¢ per unit in Q4 2020, and the recurring FFO payout ratio stood at 68.0% for the quarter, compared to 75.5% in Q4 2020.
  • Recurring AFFO of 9.4 ¢ per unit compared to 9.8 ¢ per unit in Q4 2020 and the recurring AFFO payout ratio stood at 80.0 % for the quarter compared to 76.3 % in Q4 2020.
  • BTB concluded the year with a cash position of $7.2M and has a total of $48M available on the credit facilities.
