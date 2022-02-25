Noranda Income Fund reports Q4 results
- Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q4 Revenue of $229.6M (+25.6% Y/Y).
- Unit production costs were $602 per tonne compared to $481 per tonne in the same period of 2020.
- Production costs before change in inventory were $39.8 million, $6.5 million higher than the $33.3 million recorded for the same period in 2020.
- For 2022, the Fund expects its annual production and sales target to be between 270,000 to 280,000 tonnes, reflecting the planned gradual production ramp up following the commissioning of its strategic expansion projects.