Advantage Oil & Gas GAAP EPS of C$1.90, revenue of C$159.26M

Feb. 25, 2022 2:24 AM ETAdvantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Advantage Oil & Gas press release (OTCPK:AAVVF): Q4 GAAP EPS of C$1.90; AFFO of C$0.37.
  • Revenue of C$159.26M (+117.6% Y/Y).
  • Record annual production of 49,445 boe/d (269.7 mmcf/d natural gas, 4,493 bbls/d liquids), up 10% over 2020.
  • Liquids production of 4,493 bbls/d (1,101 bbls/d oil, 844 bbls/d condensate, and 2,548 bbls/d NGLs).
  • Advantage expects 2022 average production to increase to between 52,000 boe/d and 55,000 boe/d based on the Corporation's 2022 capital program.
  • Advantage expects 2022 AFF to be more than double what it was in 2021.
