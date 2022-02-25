Baudax Bio slumps 34% on pricing $10.0M stock and warrants offering
Feb. 25, 2022 2:51 AM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is down 33.8% after hours after the firm has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,508,772 shares of common stock, together with warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,508,772 shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of ~$10.0M.
- Underwriters over-allotment is additional 526,315 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 526,315 shares of common stock at the public offering price.
- Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $2.85/share of common stock and accompanying warrant.
- The warrants are exercisable immediately and have an exercise price of $3.25/share and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- Offering is expected to close on or about March 1, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used for the commercialization of ANJESO, pipeline development activities, and general corporate purposes.