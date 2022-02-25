Kimberly-Clark acquires majority interest in period-panty brand Thinx

Feb. 25, 2022 3:04 AM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Thinx, Inc., an industry disruptor and the leader in reusable period and incontinence underwear category.
  • The company made an initial minority investment in Thinx in 2019.
  • "The investment in Thinx paves the road for collaboration and allows us to work together to drive category growth with our retail partners while continuing to support Thinx in direct-to-consumer channels," said Russ Torres, Group President of Kimberly-Clark's North American consumer business.
  • Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
