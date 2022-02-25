ReNew Energy Global CFO Muthukumaran resigns; appoints interim CFO

Feb. 25, 2022 3:14 AM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • On February 24, 2022, the board of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) accepted the resignation of D.Muthukumaran as the Chief Financial Officer of ReNew and appointed Mr. Kailash Vaswani as an interim CFO of ReNew until the board appoints a new CFO.
  • Muthukumaran will continue as ReNew's CFO until the effective date of his resignation on or around the end of Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2022.
  • Muthukumaran is resigning to pursue other interests and his decision to resign was not as a result of any disagreements with ReNew on any matter.
