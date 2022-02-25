Mosaic stocks up 2% on $400M accelerated share repurchase program
Feb. 25, 2022 3:33 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)GSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is up 2.4% after hours after the firm has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. (NYSE:GS) to repurchase $400M of Mosaic's common stock.
- Under the pact, Mosaic will make a payment of $400M to Goldman Sachs and will receive an initial delivery of ~7.1M shares of Mosaic's common stock on Feb.28, representing 80% of the estimated total number of shares expected to be delivered upon completion of the ASR.
- The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price during the term of the ASR.
- The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.
- YTD, the stock rose 15.4%; current share repurchase forms 2.5% of its total current market cap.