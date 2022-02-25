Li Auto Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.11, revenue of $1.67B; initiates Q1 guidance

Feb. 25, 2022 4:04 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Li Auto press release (NASDAQ:LI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.11.
  • Revenue of $1.67B (+162.8% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin was 22.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 17.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 23.3% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Deliveries of Li ONE were 35,221 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 40.2% quarter-over-quarter increase and a 143.5% year-over-year increase.
  • For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects: Deliveries of vehicles to be between 30,000 and 32,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 138.5% to 154.4% from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total revenues to be between RMB8.84 billion (US$1.39 billion) and RMB9.43 billion (US$1.48 billion), representing an increase of 147.2% to 163.7% from the first quarter of 2021 vs. consensus of $1.58B.
