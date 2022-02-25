European stocks rise after US rebound amid sanctions on Ukraine

London +1.16%.

Germany +0.04%. Germany Q4 final GDP -0.3% vs -0.7% q/q prelim.

Germany January import price index +4.3% vs +1.6% m/m expected

France +0.23%. France February preliminary CPI +3.6% vs +2.9% y/y prior.

France Q4 final GDP +0.7% vs +0.7% q/q prelim

MOEX +14.72%. Russia bans UK airplanes from landing or crossing its airspace.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.7% during morning trade in London, with major bourses and almost all sectors in positive territory.

European stocks were higher on Friday morning, tracking a fragile global rebound as market participants assessed the impact of Western sanctions against Russia after the Kremlin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the capital of Kyiv was hit with “horrific” Russian rocket strikes early Friday morning, with several reports of explosions being heard around the city. The crisis in Ukraine is changing rapidly and specific reports from the country are difficult to confirm.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement that at least 137 people have been killed and 316 have been injured during the invasion.

Eurozone January M3 money supply +6.4% vs +6.9% y/y prior.

UK data - GfK Consumer Confidence for February has plummeted.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down three basis point to 1.94%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.17%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.43%.

European futures mostly high. FTSE +1.17%; CAC -2.26%; DAX +0.14% and EURO STOXX +0.17%.