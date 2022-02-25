Valneva gets EMA panel's queries for COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) received a list of questions from a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

The company said that it is confident that it will be able to respond to the questions by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in the coming days.

Following the company’s response, the EMA will provide a timetable towards the conditional approval.

Valneva expects to receive a positive CHMP opinion for conditional approval of VLA2001 for use in adults 18 to 55 years of age, at the end of Q1 2022.

Following such conditional approval, the company expects to deliver the first shipments of VLA2001 to European countries early in Q2 of 2022.

Valneva signed an agreement with the European Commission (EC) in November 2021 to supply up to 60M doses of VLA2001 over two years, including 24.3M doses in 20221. The company has began manufacturing for the EC and Bahraini supply contracts and has inventory ready for labelling and deployment upon regulatory approval.

Valneva is currently conducting additional clinical studies aimed at expanding the label and indications of VLA2001 to further age groups, including for potential use as a booster vaccine in 2022.