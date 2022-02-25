BASF SE Non-GAAP EPS of €1.17, revenue of €19.78B; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 25, 2022 4:46 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY), BFFAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BASF SE press release (OTCQX:BASFY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.17.
- Revenue of €19.78B (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Outlook 2022: Forecast sales of between €74 billion and €77 billion (consensus of -0.81% Y/Y).
- Expected EBIT before special items of between €6.6 billion and €7.2 billion.
- Projected ROCE of between 11.4% and 12.6%.
- Capex of around €4.6 billion planned for 2022.
- "We expect global economic growth to be somewhat more moderate in 2022 following the very strong recovery in 2021. Global growth should be supported by the gradual containment of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, a full recovery of the market environment is still not yet expected in 2022 as uncertainty remains exceptionally high."