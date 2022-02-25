Sanctions talk: Why didn't the U.S. cut off Russia from SWIFT?

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a raft of sanctions were announced yesterday by the U.S., EU and other western powers. President Biden cut off Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, from the U.S. financial system, along with four other banks that represent an estimated $1T in assets. He also announced export restrictions on semiconductors and aircraft parts, a swath of measures on Russia's elites like freezing their American assets, as well as a hampering Russia's ability to do business in foreign currencies and clear dollar trades on Wall Street.

Missing from the list? Sanctions on Russian energy exports or aluminum supplies, and what would be the most severe action to date: banning Russia from international payments system SWIFT. The Belgian financial messaging platform links more than 11,000 financial institutions, keeping track and facilitating trillions of dollars worth of cross-border transactions each day (Russia accounted for 1.5% of the transactions on the system in 2020).

Payments are possible without the system, but the workarounds are difficult and could have knock-on effects across the global economy. For example, while the U.K. is all in for a ban, Germany is highly concerned about reciprocal damage due to its hefty natural gas imports from Russia via SWIFT. Other nations in the EU are also concerned, and the effort would need to be coordinated to be applied effectively. "It is always an option," President Biden noted in his remarks. "But right now, that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take."

Thought bubble: Disagreements on whether to oust a country from SWIFT has happened before. The most recent case happened in 2018, when the Trump administration sought to cut off the access of Iran, with Europe eventually going along with the ban due to fears of being in violation of sanctions against the country. In terms of a SWIFT ban on Russia, its effectiveness is debated among economists. Some say it's an overhyped tool could backfire or result in stronger ties with China, while others say it has the potential to shrink Russia's GDP by as much as 5%.