Peabody prices upsized $275M convertible debt offering

Feb. 25, 2022 5:00 AM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Close-up of shoveling black coal

philip_hens/iStock via Getty Images

  • Peabody (NYSE:BTU) is rising 1.8% premarket Friday after the firm has priced upsized offering of $275M of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
  • The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250M aggregate principal amount of notes.
  • The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on March 1, 2022
  • Initial purchasers granted 13-day settlement period to purchase up to an additional $45M principal amount of notes.
  • The notes will accrue interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2022.
  • The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part for cash at Peabody's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after Mar.1, 2025.
  • The company will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Peabody's election.
  • Initial conversion rate is 50.3816 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of ~$19.85/share of common stock.
  • The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 32.5% over the last reported sale price of $14.98 per share of Peabody's common stock on February 24, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$265.8M and intends to use to redeem all $62.618M aggregate accreted value of Peabody's outstanding 8.500% Senior Secured Notes while remaining net proceeds, together with available cash, used to redeem a portion of Peabody's outstanding 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.