Peabody prices upsized $275M convertible debt offering
Feb. 25, 2022 5:00 AM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Peabody (NYSE:BTU) is rising 1.8% premarket Friday after the firm has priced upsized offering of $275M of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
- The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250M aggregate principal amount of notes.
- The issuance and sale of the notes is scheduled to settle on March 1, 2022
- Initial purchasers granted 13-day settlement period to purchase up to an additional $45M principal amount of notes.
- The notes will accrue interest at a rate of 3.25% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on September 1, 2022.
- The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part for cash at Peabody's option at any time, and from time to time, on or after Mar.1, 2025.
- The company will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Peabody's election.
- Initial conversion rate is 50.3816 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of ~$19.85/share of common stock.
- The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 32.5% over the last reported sale price of $14.98 per share of Peabody's common stock on February 24, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$265.8M and intends to use to redeem all $62.618M aggregate accreted value of Peabody's outstanding 8.500% Senior Secured Notes while remaining net proceeds, together with available cash, used to redeem a portion of Peabody's outstanding 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2025.