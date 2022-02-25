City Office REIT Core FFO of $0.36, revenue of $39.67M; initiates full year 2022 guidance

Feb. 25, 2022 6:04 AM ETCity Office REIT, Inc. (CIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • City Office REIT press release (NYSE:CIO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $9.76.
  • Core FFO was $0.36 per fully diluted share; AFFO was $0.17 per fully diluted share.
  • Revenue of $39.67M (-0.4% Y/Y).
  • Same Store Cash NOI decreased 0.5% in the fourth quarter and increased 2.2% for the full year 2021 as compared to the same periods in 2020.
  • The Company is introducing its full year 2022 guidance. The midpoint of 2022 Core FFO per diluted share expectations represents a 16% increase over the actual 2021 Core FFO per diluted share.
  • Same Store Cash NOI Change expectations of (6.0%)- (4.0%) are most heavily impacted by a significant signed lease with a free rent period and lower projected average occupancy as compared to the prior year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.