City Office REIT Core FFO of $0.36, revenue of $39.67M; initiates full year 2022 guidance
Feb. 25, 2022 6:04 AM ETCity Office REIT, Inc. (CIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- City Office REIT press release (NYSE:CIO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $9.76.
- Core FFO was $0.36 per fully diluted share; AFFO was $0.17 per fully diluted share.
- Revenue of $39.67M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Same Store Cash NOI decreased 0.5% in the fourth quarter and increased 2.2% for the full year 2021 as compared to the same periods in 2020.
- The Company is introducing its full year 2022 guidance. The midpoint of 2022 Core FFO per diluted share expectations represents a 16% increase over the actual 2021 Core FFO per diluted share.
- Same Store Cash NOI Change expectations of (6.0%)- (4.0%) are most heavily impacted by a significant signed lease with a free rent period and lower projected average occupancy as compared to the prior year.