U.S. Silica Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.08, revenue of $284.86M beats by $29.31M
Feb. 25, 2022 6:04 AM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- U.S. Silica Holdings press release (NYSE:SLCA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.22 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $284.86M (+25.3% Y/Y) beats by $29.31M.
- The company is focused on free cash flow and de-levering the balance sheet and intends on being cash flow positive in 2022, keeping an estimated $40-60 million of capital expenditures within operating cash flow.
- CEO comment: "Overall, 2022 is setting up to be an outstanding year across the company. We are well positioned for robust growth in our ISP segment with demand driven by new opportunities in several fast-growing end-uses, increased new product adoption, expected GDP expansion for our base business, and margins that are supported by further price increases. In our Oil and Gas segment, strong customer demand and constructive commodity prices should support higher prices and improved margins for sand proppant and SandBox as well. We are increasing our contract coverage and forecast strong proppant demand through the first half of the year. Finally, we expect to generate free cash flow this year and to continue de-levering our balance sheet."