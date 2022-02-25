Immunocore Kimmtrak for eye cancer backed by EMA panel for EU approval

Feb. 25, 2022 6:13 AM ETImmunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Macro shot of female eye, iris, cropped on black background, usable as creative background

Epiximages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) said a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of its drug Kimmtrak (tebentafusp) to treat HLA-A 02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), a type of cancer affecting the eye.
  • The recommendation by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from a phase 3 IMCgp100-202 clinical trial.
  • The company said that Kimmtrak, if approved, will be the first and only treatment option approved in Europe to treat patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma.
  • Kimmtrak was approved in the U.S. in January.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.