Immunocore Kimmtrak for eye cancer backed by EMA panel for EU approval
Feb. 25, 2022 6:13 AM ETImmunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) said a committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of its drug Kimmtrak (tebentafusp) to treat HLA-A 02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), a type of cancer affecting the eye.
- The recommendation by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from a phase 3 IMCgp100-202 clinical trial.
- The company said that Kimmtrak, if approved, will be the first and only treatment option approved in Europe to treat patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma.
- Kimmtrak was approved in the U.S. in January.