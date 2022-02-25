Carter's Non-GAAP EPS of $2.31 beats by $0.25, revenue of $1.1B beats by $70M; initiates Q1 and FY22 guidance

Feb. 25, 2022 6:18 AM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Carter's press release (NYSE:CRI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.31 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (+11.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • For fiscal 2022, the Company projects: Net sales increase of approximately 2% to 3% vs. estimates of $3.57B, with growth in all segments; Adjusted operating income increase of approximately 4% to 6% (compared to adjusted operating income of $500.8 million in fiscal 2021); and Adjusted diluted earnings per share increase of approximately 12% to 14% (compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $7.87 in fiscal 2021) vs. consensus of $7.92.

  • For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company projects: Net sales of approximately $740 million to $750 million vs. consensus of $804.11M; Adjusted operating income of approximately $85 million to $90 million (compared to $128.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021); and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.25 to $1.35 (compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.98 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021) vs. consensus of $1.54.

  • For the first half of fiscal 2022, the Company projects: Net sales of approximately $1,550 million to $1,565 million; Adjusted operating income of approximately $195 million to $205 million (compared to adjusted operating income of $239.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2021); and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $3.05 to $3.25 (compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.64 in the first half of fiscal 2021).

