Ecovyst Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.02, revenue of $170.2M beats by $13.96M

Feb. 25, 2022 6:20 AM ETEcovyst Inc. (ECVT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ecovyst press release (NYSE:ECVT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $170.2M (-39.5% Y/Y) beats by $13.96M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $63.2 million, up 38% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA margins of 30.6%, up 60 bps year-over-year.
  • 2022 Financial Outlook: Sales of $730 million to $750 million vs. consensus of $642.80M, up 21% from 2021 at the mid-point of the range; Sales of $150 million to $160 million for proportionate 50% share of Zeolyst Joint Venture, which is excluded from GAAP Sales; Adjusted EBITDA of $260 million to $270 million, up 16% from 2021 at the mid-point of the range; Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $115 million to $125 million.
