US Ecology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.14, revenue of $261.4M beats by $9.12M

Feb. 25, 2022 6:23 AM ETUS Ecology, Inc. (ECOL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- US Ecology press release (NASDAQ:ECOL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.14.
- Revenue of $261.4M (+8.4% Y/Y) beats by $9.12M.
- Cash earnings per diluted share was $0.31 compared to $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.1 million compared to $42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- In light of the pending transaction with Republic Services, Inc., the Company has cancelled its quarterly earnings conference calls. The Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2022 while the transaction is pending.