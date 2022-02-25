Cinemark GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.19, revenue of $666.7M beats by $68.63M
Feb. 25, 2022 6:32 AM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cinemark press release (NYSE:CNK): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $666.7M (+578.6% Y/Y) beats by $68.63M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $139.4M compared with -$97.5M for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s aggregate screen count was 5,868, and the Company had commitments to open three new theatres and 47 screens during 2022 and nine new theatres and 70 screens subsequent to 2022.
- "Furthermore, we are greatly looking forward to a robust slate in 2022 that includes a long list of highly anticipated franchises, as well as a broad range of diverse films, providing varied offerings for all audiences,” stated Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s President & CEO.