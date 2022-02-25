Strategic Education Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.20, revenue of $272.1M beats by $1.51M
Feb. 25, 2022 6:36 AM ETStrategic Education, Inc. (STRA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Strategic Education press release (NASDAQ:STRA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $272.1M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.51M.
- “We are very proud of the organization’s commitment over the past year to the success of our students and our mission to enable economic mobility,” said Karl McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Education. “As we enter 2022, we are focused on investing in opportunities within our diversified portfolio, including more growth in the Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand segments and continued recovery in our U.S. Higher Education segment.”