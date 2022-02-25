Russian exchange-traded funds and index tracking funds are rallying before the bell Friday as volatility in global equities continues after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces are driving toward Kyiv. There's speculation that the capital could fall within hours.

ETFs that sold off sharply yesterday are seeing premarket buying interest.

The VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) +7.4% and iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) +13.3% are up ahead of trading.

The Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSL) +32.3% is also higher. The other Russia ETFs -- VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) and the Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU) -- are too small and illiquid to have pre-market quotes.

The moves are in line with the perception that the sanctions against Russia are not as forceful as they could have been. Energy was not targeted, and crude oil is moving lower this morning.

Energy is the largest sector for both ETFs, representing 48% of ERUS and 40% of RSX. Gazprom is the largest holding of both ETFs, while Lukoil is the 2nd largest holding for ERUS and the 3rd largest holding for RSX.

For more detail, see ERUS's holdings and RSX's holdings.

The Russia ETFs may also be responding to the fact that Western nations have so far declined to remove Russia from the SWIFT banking system.