Commodity prices continue to be on watch amid supply concerns over the crisis in Ukraine. The country, along with Russia, account for a third of the world's wheat exports, a fifth of its corn trade and nearly 80% of sunflower oil production. Prolonged tensions could risk significant shipments from Black Sea ports, as well as production and transportation within the countries.

Snapshot: Wheat prices have already risen by more than 20% since the start of the year, while corn costs have climbed 15% YTD. That didn't stop prices from skyrocketing on Thursday, with wheat futures (W_1:COM) hitting their highest levels in nearly 14 years and corn (C_1:COM) hovering near an eight-month peak. The conflict is threatening to disrupt the cost of raw materials and food globally as inflation plagues economies around the globe.

"There is going to be a lot of volatility until Russia decides what it's going to do," noted Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group in Chicago, "but I think a lot of the emotion was spent [on Thursday]."

Go deeper: Daily price limits for wheat futures contracts on the Chicago Board of Trade will expand for today's session, according to exchange parent CME Group. Limits for soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter will widen to 75 cents a bushel, after the CBOT March and May wheat contracts settled up the normal 50-cent daily maximum on Thursday. Unless wheat futures post another limit move today, the limits will return to 50 cents on Monday.