SAB Biotherapeutics replaces comparator drug with placebo in COVID drug phase 3 trial

  • SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) updated the design of its ongoing phase 3 ACTIV-2 trial evaluating SAB-185 to treat people with mild-moderate COVID infections at higher risk for progression to hospitalization.
  • The Phase 3 trial had been designed as non-inferiority study comparing SAB-185 to an active comparator—a monoclonal antibody cocktail (casirivimab and imdevimab) authorized for treatment of COVID-19.
  • The company said that going forward, the active comparator will be replaced with a placebo.
  • “We welcome the fast action to modify the ACTIV-2 Phase 3 trial once it became clear that the active comparator was not effective against the Omicron variant, which now represents about 95% of new COVID-19 cases in the US,” said SAB Co-Founder, President, and CEO Eddie Sullivan.
  • The trial is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health in collaboration with the AIDS Clinical Trials Group.
  • “SAB-185 is designed to be a broadly neutralizing therapeutic, and in laboratory studies, it has demonstrated continuing neutralizing ability against Omicron and other COVID variants," added Sullivan.
