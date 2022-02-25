Ocwen Financial reports Q4 results
Feb. 25, 2022 6:48 AM ETOcwen Financial Corporation (OCN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ocwen Financial press release (NYSE:OCN): Q4 Net loss of $2M.
- Book value per share of $52 at December 31, 2021.
- Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen, said, “We achieved full-year net income of $18 million, consistent with our financial expectations, closing out a strong year for the Company. We delivered record growth in 2021 with $152 billion in total servicing additions and achieved at least double-digit growth across all originations channels. Our total servicing UPB grew to approximately $268 billion and our performance continues to exceed industry benchmarks in several key operating areas, demonstrating the strength and quality of our servicing platform. With the completion of the RMS platform acquisition, we believe we are uniquely positioned in reverse mortgage and are targeting at least 60% growth in our reverse servicing portfolio in the first half of this year.”