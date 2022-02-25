Summit Midstream Partners GAAP EPS of -$3.42, revenue of $99.21M; initiates FY22 guidance

  • Summit Midstream Partners press release (NYSE:SMLP): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$3.42.
  • Revenue of $99.21M (+2.9% Y/Y).
  • Providing 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $195 million to $220 million based on 75 to 110 new well connections and total capital expenditure guidance of $20 million to $35 million, excluding $10 million of Double E capex.
  • "We expect our wholly owned natural gas gathering system throughput to range from approximately 1,172 MMcf/d to 1,270 MMcf/d, as compared to 1,356 MMcf/d in 2021. In 2022, we expect to generate cash flow after interest expense, capital expenditures, investments in Double E and other cash expenditures of $65 million to $85 million, which we plan to utilize to further reduce our indebtedness."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.