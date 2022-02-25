Summit Midstream Partners GAAP EPS of -$3.42, revenue of $99.21M; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 25, 2022 6:52 AM ETSummit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Summit Midstream Partners press release (NYSE:SMLP): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$3.42.
- Revenue of $99.21M (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Providing 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $195 million to $220 million based on 75 to 110 new well connections and total capital expenditure guidance of $20 million to $35 million, excluding $10 million of Double E capex.
- "We expect our wholly owned natural gas gathering system throughput to range from approximately 1,172 MMcf/d to 1,270 MMcf/d, as compared to 1,356 MMcf/d in 2021. In 2022, we expect to generate cash flow after interest expense, capital expenditures, investments in Double E and other cash expenditures of $65 million to $85 million, which we plan to utilize to further reduce our indebtedness."