Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) soared in early trading on Friday after the company posted a smaller-than-anticipated Q4 loss.

The online luxury player's guidance for FY22 gross merchandise value and profitability also came in higher than expected.

"Notably, FTCH's ability to pass through higher shipping/cost inflation to consumers and its brand/boutique partners illustrates its value proposition in the luxury ecosystem," updated Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk on the report.

Schenk said that FTCH remains in the early innings of what Morgan Stanley believe is a winner-take most marketplace model and disruptive tech enabler for the luxury industry.

Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on FTCH and price target of $67.

Shares of Farfetch (FTCH) jumped 28.85% premarket to $19.34 in the premarket session vs. the 52-week range of $12.36 to $67.71.